Tamil Nadu Win Men's National Basketball Title; Railways Tops in Women's Crown

Tamil Nadu defeated defending champion Punjab 87-69 in the final to win the men’s title in the 71st Senior National Basketball Championship here on Sunday.

The formidable Indian Railways team won the women’s title, beating Telangana 131-82 in convincing fashion, riding on Poonam Chaturvedi’s 26 points.

In the men’s summit clash, Tamil Nadu pulled ahead after a slow start when Punjab kept pace and never looked back. At half-time, the host had widened the lead to 17 with a 50-33 score line.

A Aravind with 26 points and M Arvind Kumar (21) were in fine nick for the home team as they stamped their authority against their arch-rival.

Results: Men: Final: Tamil Nadu 87 (A Aravind 26, M Arvind Kumar 21, P Jeevanantham 14, Muin Bek 12) beat Punjab 69 (Amjyot Singh 33, Amritpal Singh 12).

3rd-4th place: Karnataka 96 (Abhishek Gowda 29, Shashank J Rai 28, Anil Kumar 25) beat Indian Railways 79 (Sahil 15, Kamran Khan 15).

Women: Final: Indian Railways 131 (Poonam Chaturvedi 26, Dharshini T 19, Pushpa 19, Madhu Kumari 16) beat Telangana 82 (Anbarasi 20, Priyanka P 20, Aswathy S Thampi 18).

3rd-4th place: Tamil Nadu 82 (Parthipa Priya 19, S Rajeshwari 16) beat Kerala 70 (Aneesha Cleetus 23, Stephy Nixon 14).

