Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: As it Happened





Tamil Thalaivas will be keen to get their home campaign back on track. They will want to take an early lead like they did in the first match against Patna Pirates to give themselves a boost in confidence in their fourth home game. However, with a solid roster of raiders, the Bulls will prove to be difficult opponents to beat.

Oct 10, 2018 10:26 pm (IST) BENGALURU BULLS WIN: This has been a clinical win for Bengaluru, and all the credit goes to one man Pawan Sehrawat for giving his team a 48-37 win. Oct 10, 2018 10:23 pm (IST) We are into the final minute of the match and Bulls have taken a sizeable lead. In the end it was the same old story for Thalaivas where Thakur didn't get the support of his teammates. Bulls lead 48-36. Oct 10, 2018 10:21 pm (IST) Thakur is now looking for one-point, quick raids and that could be a strategy that could work well. But he needs support from other raiders too. It's 46-33 for Bulls. Oct 10, 2018 10:15 pm (IST) An allout from Thalaivas mean that they get some quick points. But the margin of deficit is too big for the latter. Bulls lead by 43-30. Oct 10, 2018 10:10 pm (IST) It looks like Thalaivas have given up hopes of coming back in the match, and it's showing in their performance. Their raiding has been rather ordinary, including skipper Thakur. It's 40-24 at the moment. Oct 10, 2018 10:02 pm (IST) Pawan Sehrawat seems to have done some damage here. He limps off from the mat and this is not looking good for him. He was playing brilliantly and has put his team close to a win. It's 37-18 for Bulls at the moment. Oct 10, 2018 9:58 pm (IST) Things are continuing to go downhill for Thalaivas. Ajay Thakur has failed to inspire his team to put up a spirited performance. Now the score reads 34-14. Oct 10, 2018 9:54 pm (IST) The second half starts and Manjit Chillar starts the raid proceedings for Thalaivas. They would be looking to change somethings here. But Bulls increase their lead to 32-14. It is safe to say that the match has slipped from Thalaivas' hands. Oct 10, 2018 9:47 pm (IST) FIRST HALF: The match is moving forward at a rapid pace and Bulls are inching closer towards a win, such has been their performance till now. They lead by 28-12. Oct 10, 2018 9:42 pm (IST) What a night it's turning out for Bulls. Ajay Thakur comes out for a raid with two defenders on the mat, but he doesn't manage to touch the line. Then Pawan Sherawat comes up with a 5-point super raid. It;s 20-11 suddenly. Oct 10, 2018 9:38 pm (IST) Defence has been working wonders for Bulls as they get a brilliant super tackle, and with it three valuable points too. The score moves to 13-9 for Bulls. Oct 10, 2018 9:34 pm (IST) Thalaivas have been erratic to say the least. They are performing well in patches and have brought down Bulls' lead. It's 9-8 at the moment in favour of Bulls. Oct 10, 2018 9:29 pm (IST) Pawan is turning on the heat as he is creating good spaces between the defenders. He gets yet another raid point, and this is when Rohit Kumar hasn't come into the attack till now. Bulls lead by 9-6. Oct 10, 2018 9:26 pm (IST) Pawan Sherawat gets another raid point and they are holding on to their slender lead. But this could be a vital one for Bulls. It's 5-3 at the moment. Oct 10, 2018 9:22 pm (IST) Bulls start raiding with another point, but Mahender pulls one back for Thalaivas. That brings Thakur back on the mat. Bulls are in lead with 3-1. Oct 10, 2018 9:20 pm (IST) And the match gets underway. Ajay Thakur starts the raiding, but Bulls get perfect block, and hence first points. Bulls are in lead with 1-0. Oct 10, 2018 9:13 pm (IST) This might be a great opportunity for Bengaluru, who are playing their first match, to register a win as Thalaivas haven't been in the best of form. Oct 10, 2018 9:01 pm (IST) We are just moments away from the start of the second match of the night. In the first match U Mumba have taken a 38-30 lead in the dying moments. Oct 10, 2018 8:54 pm (IST) The fatigue was showing on Tamil Thalaivas as they played their third match in three days. Telugu Titans were the fitter team with their defence and raiders looking sharper. It was a Titans Tuesday Tho for Chaudhari's team as they maintained their composure in the last few minutes of the match and didn't give Thalaivas a chance to make a comeback. Amit Hooda attained a high five in the last minute of the match but it wasna¿t enough. Tamil Thalaivas made critical errors throughout the match and crashed to 28-33 defeat. Oct 10, 2018 8:50 pm (IST) Chaudhuri, who stepped down from his captaincy ahead of this season to hand over the reins to young all-rounder Vishal Bharadwaj, started the second half by getting the back of Manjeet Chhillar in the first raid to further extend Titans' lead. Manjeet Chhillar was a rock at the back for Tamil Thalaivas as they mounted a comeback in the second half. After 25 minutes, Telugu Titans led 21-16 and the match hung in balance. Oct 10, 2018 8:46 pm (IST) The home team, looking to take inspiration from their remarkable back against U.P.Yoddha last night where they fought back from 7-27 to lose 32-37, raced to a two-point lead riding Athul MS's successful raid and Titans' star raider Chaudhari being sent out of the mat in his first attempt. Tamil Thalaivas led till 8-7 in front of a vociferous home crowd who were lapping up the south Indian derby. But from there on, they lost ground as the Titans fashioned a late all out to take a healthy 16-9 lead and go into the break 17-11. Oct 10, 2018 8:41 pm (IST) Playing their first game of the sixth season, Telugu Titans rode on star raider Rahul Chaudhuri's nine raid points and Iranian Mohsen Maghsoudlou's all round effort (three raid points, four tackle points) to down Tamil Thalaivas. Chaudhari scored nine points and made crucial raids for the Titans. Ajay Thakur (9 raid points) and Amit Hooda (5 tackle points) were the top players for TamilThalaivas but their effort wasn't enough Oct 10, 2018 8:37 pm (IST) Tamil Thalaivas succumbed to their second successive defeat in a row as they lost to Telugu Titans 28-33 on the third day of the Pro Kabaddi tournament at the packed Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday. Now they will have a chance to make amends in their campaign and register a win against Bengaluru Bulls. Hello and welcome to the live blog between the Southern teams.

Ajay Thakur has by far been the most impressive raider for the Thalaivas, scoring two consecutive Super 10s in the opening two games and narrowly missing out on one against Telugu Titans. He has been well supported by Athul MS. The youngster has shown a lot of promise and could well step his game up in the coming matches to give the Thalaivas even more depth and options in raiding. Manjeet Chhillar and Amit Hooda have been two pillars of the Tamil Thalaivas’ defence and will have a big role to play against the strong Bengaluru raiding unit.



The Bulls have two big raiders in Rohit Kumar and Kashiling Adake along with Harish Naik, who showed a lot of promise last season. They will want their youngster like Anand V and Rohit to step up early and backup an already stacked offence to make sure they always have quality raiders on the mat. Mahender Singh and Ashish Kumar still form the backbone of the team’s defence and will now be joined by Raju Lal Choudhary to add more strength to the side. Amit Hooda will be high on confidence after a supreme High 5 against Telugu Titans. He will want to take out Kashiling Adake out of the equation early to put pressure on captain Rohit Kumar. Adake, meanwhile, will want a good start to his campaign with the Bulls.