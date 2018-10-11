Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: As it Happened

Tamil Thalaivas will be keen to get their home campaign back on track. They will want to take an early lead like they did in the first match against Patna Pirates to give themselves a boost in confidence in their fourth home game. However, with a solid roster of raiders, the Bulls will prove to be difficult opponents to beat.
The fatigue was showing on Tamil Thalaivas as they played their third match in three days. Telugu Titans were the fitter team with their defence and raiders looking sharper. It was a Titans Tuesday Tho for Chaudhari's team as they maintained their composure in the last few minutes of the match and didn't give Thalaivas a chance to make a comeback. Amit Hooda attained a high five in the last minute of the match but it wasna¿t enough. Tamil Thalaivas made critical errors throughout the match and crashed to 28-33 defeat.
Chaudhuri, who stepped down from his captaincy ahead of this season to hand over the reins to young all-rounder Vishal Bharadwaj, started the second half by getting the back of Manjeet Chhillar in the first raid to further extend Titans' lead. Manjeet Chhillar was a rock at the back for Tamil Thalaivas as they mounted a comeback in the second half. After 25 minutes, Telugu Titans led 21-16 and the match hung in balance.
The home team, looking to take inspiration from their remarkable back against U.P.Yoddha last night where they fought back from 7-27 to lose 32-37, raced to a two-point lead riding Athul MS's successful raid and Titans' star raider Chaudhari being sent out of the mat in his first attempt. Tamil Thalaivas led till 8-7 in front of a vociferous home crowd who were lapping up the south Indian derby. But from there on, they lost ground as the Titans fashioned a late all out to take a healthy 16-9 lead and go into the break 17-11.
Playing their first game of the sixth season, Telugu Titans rode on star raider Rahul Chaudhuri's nine raid points and Iranian Mohsen Maghsoudlou's all round effort (three raid points, four tackle points) to down Tamil Thalaivas. Chaudhari scored nine points and made crucial raids for the Titans. Ajay Thakur (9 raid points) and Amit Hooda (5 tackle points) were the top players for TamilThalaivas but their effort wasn't enough
Tamil Thalaivas succumbed to their second successive defeat in a row as they lost to Telugu Titans 28-33 on the third day of the Pro Kabaddi tournament at the packed Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday. Now they will have a chance to make amends in their campaign and register a win against Bengaluru Bulls. Hello and welcome to the live blog between the Southern teams.
Ajay Thakur has by far been the most impressive raider for the Thalaivas, scoring two consecutive Super 10s in the opening two games and narrowly missing out on one against Telugu Titans. He has been well supported by Athul MS. The youngster has shown a lot of promise and could well step his game up in the coming matches to give the Thalaivas even more depth and options in raiding. Manjeet Chhillar and Amit Hooda have been two pillars of the Tamil Thalaivas’ defence and will have a big role to play against the strong Bengaluru raiding unit.
The Bulls have two big raiders in Rohit Kumar and Kashiling Adake along with Harish Naik, who showed a lot of promise last season. They will want their youngster like Anand V and Rohit to step up early and backup an already stacked offence to make sure they always have quality raiders on the mat. Mahender Singh and Ashish Kumar still form the backbone of the team’s defence and will now be joined by Raju Lal Choudhary to add more strength to the side. Amit Hooda will be high on confidence after a supreme High 5 against Telugu Titans. He will want to take out Kashiling Adake out of the equation early to put pressure on captain Rohit Kumar. Adake, meanwhile, will want a good start to his campaign with the Bulls.
