Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After 21 games, Tamil Thalaivas are agonisingly close to the coveted fourth spot in the 2022-23 Pro Kabaddi League season. The Thalaivas head into this game on the back of two impressive victories against the UP Yoddhas and the Telugu Titans. In their last match against the Yoddhas, Narender Hoshiyar put in a brilliant performance, claiming 10 points for his team.

The Haryana Steelers also recorded a comprehensive win over the Telugu Titans in their last fixture. Right now, the Steelers are seventh in the PKL table, but a couple of wins could see them battle for the illustrious playoff spots. Rakesh Narwal was the main man for Haryana in their last outing with 11 points.

Both teams have some momentum going for them after securing substantial victories in their previous games respectively. With the race for the PKL qualification spots heating up, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers promises to be an enticing fixture.

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers will take place on December 10, Saturday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Possible line-up:

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Starting Line-up: Narender Hoshiyar, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit, Arpit Saroha, Himanshu, M. Abishek, Aashish

Haryana Steelers Predicted Starting Line-up: Rakesh Narwal, Lovepreet Singh, K. Prapanjan, Nitin Rawal, Naveen Kundu, Manish Gulia, Manjeet

