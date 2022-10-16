Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

On Monday, the Tamil Thalaivas will be up against the Bengal Warriors in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League. On the same day, the defending champions Dabang Delhi will be on the hunt for their next win of the season and will be up against the Haryana Steelers. Both matches will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Tamil Thailavas endured a massive setback when their star raider Pawan Sehrawat sustained an injury in their first match of the tournament. Without their star man, the Thalaivas have struggled to get raid points and have lost two of their encounters. Their opponents, Patna Pirates have also endured a dismal start and have lost all their matches in the league. They are struggling at the bottom of the league and will have to go back to the drawing board to fix things as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, defending champions Dabang Delhi have started from where they left off last season. Flawless performances led by super raider Naveen Kumar has helped Delhi accumulate three wins on the trot and will want to continue their winning streak. They will be up against a confident Haryana Steelers who have also bagged two wins in the league.

Expect top-quality matches when four of the quality sides teams take the mat on Monday. Do not miss the enthralling matches from the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi will be played on Monday, October 17.

Where will the matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Monday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates Squads

Tamil Thalaivas Squad: Pawan Kumar, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Jatin, Himanshu, Narender, Sagar, M. Abishek, Ashish Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu Mohit, Sahil, Arpit, SarohaVisvanath V. Thanushan, Laxmamohan K. Abhimanyu

Patna Pirates Squad: Sachin Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik Anuj Kumar Monu, Rohit, Neeraj Kumar Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza, Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi Squads

Haryana Steelers Squad: Manjeet, Vinay, Rakesh Narwal, Meetu, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Jaideep, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit, Nitin Rawal

Dabang Delhi Squad: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash, Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

