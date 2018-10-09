Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Highlights: As it Happened

Preview: Tamil Thalaivas managed a comprehensive win against Patna Pirates in their opening game before losing to U.P. Yoddha in a close contest. They will want to pick themselves up quickly and get back winning momentum when they face Telugu Titans in the second match on Tuesday. Tamil Thalaivas impressed everyone in their first two games, fighting till the end in their five-point loss to U.P. Yoddha. The result won’t dent their confidence too much though as they came back from a 0-12 score line to bring the game very close in the dying minutes.
Iran's right corner defender Abozar Mohajermighani, who was a key cog in Gujarat Fortunegiants' run to the final last season, was bought for Rs 75 lakh as was his compatriot and right cover Farhad Milaghardan. Mohajermighani and all-rounder Vishal Bhardwaj will be tasked with guarding the corners whereas Milaghardan and Rakesh Kumar Singh will be in the covers. Should this defensive unit gel early, the Titans will have a solid foundation for their raiders to build on.
He has 666 raid points overall as well as 543 successful raids over five seasons of the PKL. Aside from that, he also leads the charts in most number of Super 10s. However, the Titans’ biggest drawback last season was the lack of a solid defence. They worked hard to plug the holes in their side in the auction and at present have a squad that could easily challenge for the title.
The Telugu Titans have never once lifted the coveted Pro Kabaddi trophy despite having one of the biggest stars of the league in Rahul Chaudhari on their roster since the beginning of the tournament. Chaudhari is loved in the city of Hyderabad and it isn’t hard to see why. Aside from possessing charisma and charm that make sporting stars into superstars, he’s also statistically the league’s best raider. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans.
File Image of Tamil Thalaivas in action in Pro Kabadi League (Image: PKL)
Ajay Thakur is undoubtedly the star of the Tamil Thalaivas campaign as he picked up his second consecutive Super 10 of the season in the game against U.P. Yoddha on Monday. However, the team was in a bit of a bother early on against the Yoddha when the second raiders went in to raid but then Athul MS emerged as the hero who almost helped the Thalaivas rescue the match. Manjeet Chhillar’s short Blocks have been working well for the team and they will hope he continues in the same vein.
Telugu Titans have created a well-balanced team for Season 6 with good backups for each position. Raid Machine Rahul Chaudhari, who they picked up once again in the auction, will have to lead the attack and, with an average of more than 9 raid points per game against the Thalaivas, he would be looking forward to facing them again. He will have Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari and Rakshith from last season to back him up but it will also be interesting to see how the team’s young raiders like Ankit Beniwal and Kamal Singh respond to the challenge of the big stage. New captain Vishal Bhardwaj will combine with Abozar Mohajermighani this season making it a lethal Corner combination.
