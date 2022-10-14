Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Starting Line-up for Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Match 16, Pro Kabbadi League

Dream 11 team prediction for the match between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba: Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba will square off in the 16th match of the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) on October 14. U Mumba are coming into this match after recording an impressive win against U.P. Yoddhas on Monday. The likes of Guman Singh and Surinder Singh were excellent for U Mumba in the last match. The team will rely on them again on Friday. U Mumba are currently at the eighth position on the points table. With a win against Tamil Thalaivas, they can climb up the table. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas are still searching for their first win of the season. Ajinkya Pawar and M Abhishek will be the key players for Tamil Thalaivas. Ahead of the riveting 16th match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba be played?

The match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba will be played on October 14, Friday.

Where will the match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba be played?

The match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba begin?

The match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on October 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba?

The match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba?

The match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pawan Sherawat

Vice-Captain: Sahil Gulia

Suggested Dream 11 team for Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Dream11:

DEF: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Rinku

ALL: Himanshu

RAI: Pawan Sherawat, Ajinkya Pawar, Guman Singh

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Probable Line-up:

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing Line-up: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, M Abhishek, Abhimanyu Kaushik, Pawan Sherawat, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu

U Mumba Probable Playing Line-up: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Shivam, Rinku, Mohit

