Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 live Online and on TV

The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League has started with some thrilling matches. Fans are now looking forward to the three riveting matches on Friday. While Tamil Thalaivas will take on U Mumba, Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers. In the third match of the day, Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan will face off in an intriguing encounter. U Mumba will fancy their chances against Tamil Thalaivas on Friday. They had scored an impressive win against UP Yoddhas in their last match. At the same time, this is a crucial match for Tamil Thalaivas. They haven’t registered any wins in the tournament and will be keen to do so against U Mumba.

In the second match, Haryana Steelers look favourites to win against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Haryana have won both their matches so far and are in imperious form. Meanwhile, there is very little to choose between Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan in the third match. Both the teams are languishing at the bottom of the table and would like to collect maximum points on Friday.

So sit back and enjoy the high-octane matches on Friday.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba, Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba, Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba, Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan will be played on October 14, Friday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba, Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba, Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan will be played at Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba, Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabaddi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba, Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba, Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

U Mumba Probable Starting 7: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Shivam, Rinku, Mohit

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Starting 7: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, M Abhishek, Abhimanyu Kaushik, Pawan Sherawat, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu

Haryana Steelers Probable Starting 7: Ankit, Mohit, Joginder Narwal, Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Lovepreet Singh, Nitin Rawal

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Starting 7: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

Gujarat Giants Probable Starting 7: Sandeep Kandola, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Sangroya, Mahendra Rajput, Chandran Ranjit

Puneri Paltan Probable Starting 7: Aslam Inamdar, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Alankar Patil, Badal Singh

