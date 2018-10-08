GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi League 2018: UP Yoddha Hold Their Nerve to Win 37-32

News18.com | October 8, 2018, 10:32 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha on News18Sports.
Oct 8, 2018 10:26 pm (IST)

The match has ended 37-32, and this has been a massive win for UP Yoddha led by the formidable Rishank Devadiga.

Oct 8, 2018 10:23 pm (IST)

Fifty seven seconds left, and the score is now 31-35. There's just one raid left in this match realistically from the home side, with UP Yoddha looking to slow down their raid.

Oct 8, 2018 10:21 pm (IST)

30-34 now! And as Ajay Thakur tries to sneak in a raid, the Yoddha defence rises to the task and prevents him from going back into his half without gaining a point. 

Oct 8, 2018 10:19 pm (IST)

With just two minutes to go, there is a deficit of eight points between UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas.

Oct 8, 2018 10:11 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha have nipped a comeback in the bud here. The score nows reads 31-18, and a time-out has been called by the visiting side.

Oct 8, 2018 10:08 pm (IST)

The entire crowd here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is now backing the home side, the momentum is with Tamil Thalaivas. Just over eight minutes are remaining.

Oct 8, 2018 10:06 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas captain Ajay Thakur earns four points here single handedly for his side! The score now reads 28-19, and with just a few minutes remaining in the match, anything can happen here.

Oct 8, 2018 10:03 pm (IST)

28-14 now. The Thalaivas are creeping back into the match, and a warning to the UP defence for a pull on the shirt here. The Thalaivas would be wondering why they did not start the match with the momentum they are displaying at the minute.

Oct 8, 2018 10:00 pm (IST)

The score reads 28-12 at the moment. Can Thalaivas make a comeback into the match?

Oct 8, 2018 9:58 pm (IST)

Yoddha lose a review here, as they contest whether the Thalaivas got a bonus point or not. The replay clearly shows that they did, review wasted here.

Oct 8, 2018 9:56 pm (IST)

It's 27-8 to UP Yoddha now, and they seem to be in total control of the match. Rishank Devadiga has employed a smart raiding strategy in the match. Just three raid points from twelve raids, but he doesn't need to be aggressive at this point.

Oct 8, 2018 9:53 pm (IST)

The second half has started.

Oct 8, 2018 9:44 pm (IST)
Oct 8, 2018 9:43 pm (IST)

The score reads 18-4 at half-time for UP Yoddha. They have been on top for the entirety of the first half, and will be looking to further assert their dominance in the second half.

Oct 8, 2018 9:41 pm (IST)

The score now reads 4-18 to UP Yoddha, and it's all about winding down the clock for UP Yoddha now to get a breather.

Oct 8, 2018 9:32 pm (IST)

12-0! Yoddha are absolutely on fire at the moment.

Oct 8, 2018 9:31 pm (IST)

What a start it has been for Yoddha, having already eliminated Ajay Thakur and Manjeet Chillar in the first few minutes of the match.

Oct 8, 2018 9:29 pm (IST)

The Yoddhas are six points up, and are asserting their dominance on the home side.

Oct 8, 2018 9:23 pm (IST)

The match has started, and UP Yoddhas are already two points up courtesy a raid by the experienced Rishank Devadiga.

Oct 8, 2018 9:19 pm (IST)

The home side for today -

Oct 8, 2018 9:17 pm (IST)

Captain Ajay Thakur will be influential as ever for the home side Tamil Thaliavas today, can they carry the momentum into this match?

Oct 8, 2018 9:15 pm (IST)

Here's how UP Yoddha will be lining up today.

Oct 8, 2018 9:14 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha, the second match of the day! The Thalaivas beat defending champions Patna Pirates in their last game yesterday, and will be looking forward to continue the winning run in this match against UP Yoddha.

  • 06 Oct, 2018 | Zimbabwe in South Africa
    ZIM vs SA
    228/10
    49.3 overs
    		 231/6
    45.5 overs
    South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 - 06 Oct, 2018 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    649/9
    149.5 overs
    		 181/10
    48.0 overs
    India beat West Indies by an innings and 272 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Oct, 2018 | Zimbabwe in South Africa
    SA vs ZIM
    198/10
    47.3 overs
    		 78/10
    24.0 overs
    South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Sep, 2018 | Zimbabwe in South Africa
    ZIM vs SA
    117/10
    34.1 overs
    		 119/5
    26.1 overs
    South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup
    BAN vs IND
    222/10
    48.3 overs
    		 223/7
    50.0 overs
    India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...