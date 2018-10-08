Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi League 2018: UP Yoddha Hold Their Nerve to Win 37-32
News18.com | October 8, 2018, 10:32 PM IST
Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha on News18Sports.
Oct 8, 2018 10:26 pm (IST)
The match has ended 37-32, and this has been a massive win for UP Yoddha led by the formidable Rishank Devadiga.
Oct 8, 2018 10:23 pm (IST)
Fifty seven seconds left, and the score is now 31-35. There's just one raid left in this match realistically from the home side, with UP Yoddha looking to slow down their raid.
Oct 8, 2018 10:21 pm (IST)
30-34 now! And as Ajay Thakur tries to sneak in a raid, the Yoddha defence rises to the task and prevents him from going back into his half without gaining a point.
Oct 8, 2018 10:19 pm (IST)
With just two minutes to go, there is a deficit of eight points between UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas.
Oct 8, 2018 10:11 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha have nipped a comeback in the bud here. The score nows reads 31-18, and a time-out has been called by the visiting side.
Oct 8, 2018 10:08 pm (IST)
The entire crowd here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is now backing the home side, the momentum is with Tamil Thalaivas. Just over eight minutes are remaining.
Oct 8, 2018 10:06 pm (IST)
Tamil Thalaivas captain Ajay Thakur earns four points here single handedly for his side! The score now reads 28-19, and with just a few minutes remaining in the match, anything can happen here.
Oct 8, 2018 10:03 pm (IST)
28-14 now. The Thalaivas are creeping back into the match, and a warning to the UP defence for a pull on the shirt here. The Thalaivas would be wondering why they did not start the match with the momentum they are displaying at the minute.
Oct 8, 2018 10:00 pm (IST)
The score reads 28-12 at the moment. Can Thalaivas make a comeback into the match?
Oct 8, 2018 9:58 pm (IST)
Yoddha lose a review here, as they contest whether the Thalaivas got a bonus point or not. The replay clearly shows that they did, review wasted here.
Oct 8, 2018 9:56 pm (IST)
It's 27-8 to UP Yoddha now, and they seem to be in total control of the match. Rishank Devadiga has employed a smart raiding strategy in the match. Just three raid points from twelve raids, but he doesn't need to be aggressive at this point.
Oct 8, 2018 9:53 pm (IST)
The second half has started.
Oct 8, 2018 9:44 pm (IST)
For a side that’s predominantly branded a raiding unit, the defence of @UpYoddha has been very good. Also @tamilthalaivas ‘ defenders have been caught one too many times in one on one situations. #VivoProkabaddi
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha, the second match of the day! The Thalaivas beat defending champions Patna Pirates in their last game yesterday, and will be looking forward to continue the winning run in this match against UP Yoddha.