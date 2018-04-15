GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Tandoori Chicken': Wrestler Sumit Malik Wins Gold but Caught in Games Bite Row

Bushy-bearded Canadian Korey Jarvis accused Sumit Malik of biting him during their round-robin bout on the Gold Coast.

AFP

Updated:April 15, 2018, 12:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Tandoori Chicken': Wrestler Sumit Malik Wins Gold but Caught in Games Bite Row
Indian wrestler Sumit Malik after winning the Gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (PTI)
Gold Coast: Indian wrestler Sumit Malik won Commonwealth Games gold in the men's 125kg freestyle class on Saturday but caused a stew by biting an opponent.

Bushy-bearded Canadian Korey Jarvis accused Sumit of biting him during their round-robin bout on the Gold Coast.

The Indian made no attempt to deny it, cheekily passing judgement on how his rival tasted.

"It occurred in the heat of the moment," said Sumit. "I am sincerely sorry that it happened -- but, no, he did not taste like tandoori chicken."

Defending champion Jarvis was hopping mad, despite finishing with the silver medal, as he did in Delhi eight years ago after a similar incident.

"He poked me in the eye and then he bit me," he fumed. "It feels like groundhog day. I was winning in the last few seconds in Delhi and lost the gold medal -- basically the same thing happened today."

No action was taken to punish Sumit and Jarvis went on to beat Tayab Raza for silver.

Sumit won the decider by forfeit after Nigeria's Sinivie Boltic was forced to pull out with injury.

India enjoyed a happy penultimate day at the Commonwealth Games with eight gold medals in total, including three in boxing, to sit third on the overall medals table.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India

Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India

Recommended For You