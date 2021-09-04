Hailing from Hissar (Haryana), Tarun Dhillon took up badminton at the age of 11 and has since carved for himself an impressive career. In 2013, the youngster claimed a singles gold at the badminton world championships followed by a silver medal at the 2014 Asian Para Games (singles event).

When he was 10, Dhillon was involved in an accident that left his right leg severely injured. Despite multiple surgeries, the condition of his knee didn’t improve and his dream of becoming a professional cricketer took a backseat.

However, while recovering, Dhillon found solace in badminton and eventually fell in love with the sport. He overcame several hurdles to make it to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The shuttler suffered two ACL injuries - the first at the 2019 World Championships and the second at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic qualifiers. Both with the potential to end his badminton career.

However, the 27-year-old made a terrific comeback to secure a spot and qualify for the Paralympics in Tokyo. On Sunday, he will take on Fredy Setiawan in the bronze medal match of men’s singles badminton (SL4 category).

Profile

Age - 27

Sports/Discipline – Para-Badminton

Working Ranking – 4 (SL4 Category)

First Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020

Major Achievements

World Championships

— Gold – World Championships, 2013 Lyon (Men’s Singles)

Asian Para Games

— Gold – Asian Para Games, 2018 Jakarta (Men’s Singles)

— Gold – Asian Para Games, 2014 Incheon (Men’s Singles)

Tokyo Paralympics Qualification

Dhillon received invitations to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after meeting the quota set by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and given the ranking, Dhillon successfully secured his berth.

Recent Performances

Despite the major setbacks which the shuttler suffered when he picked up two ACL injuries to his left knee, Dhillon has managed to put up commanding performances across several tourneys. He made an impressive comeback to participate in tournaments and qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. The two-time World Champion is now fully fit and will surely be seeking Paralympic glory.

