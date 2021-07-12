Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Tarundeep Rai, Archery

Seasoned campaigner Tarundeep Rai is one of the most decorated Indian archers. The veteran archer, who is now 37 years old, has come a long way since making his first Olympic appearance in 2004 in Athens. Starting his career in archery at the age of 19, he scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men’s individual category in the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

For his achievements in archery, Tarundeep was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2005 and in 2020, the Government of India had honoured the veteran archer by bestowing him with the Padma Shri Award, the fourth highest civilian award in India.

Age – 37

Sports/Discipline - Archery

Working Ranking – 17

First Olympic Games – Athens 2004

Major Achievements

World Championships

Silver - Men’s Team, 2019 Hertogenbosch

Silver – Men’s Team, 2005 Madrid

Asian Archery Championships

Bronze – Recurve Team, 2019 Bangkok

Bronze – Recurve Team, 2005 New Delhi

Commonwealth Games

Bronze – Recurve Bow Team Men, 2010 Delhi

Asian Games

Silver - Individual, 2010 Guangzhou

Bronze – Men’s Team, 2006 Doha

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Tarundeep is all set to for probably his final appearance in an Olympics – his third 2004 Athens and 2012 London. He met the quota requirements for the Tokyo Olympics and will be travelling to the Japanese capital with Atanu Das and Praveen Jadhav. He will hope to bow out with an Olympic medal this summer.

Recent Performances

While compatriots Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari bagged gold in the World Cup stages in Paris, Tarundeep made an early exit in the last 32 of the World Cup stage 1 as he lost to Virgin Island’s Nicholas D’Amour in a shoot-off 5-6 (9-10). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tarundeep had decided to be a part of the Asl campus and train for the Olympics.

2016 Rio Olympics Performance

Tarundeep did not participate in the 2016 Rio Olympics. His last appearance for India in the tournament was in the 2012 Olympics, where he finished 31st in the men’s individual ranking and 12th in the Indian men’s team ranking.

