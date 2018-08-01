GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tata Motors Becomes Principal Sponsor of Indian Wrestling

In a first for Indian wrestling, Tata Motors today announced an all-encompassing three-year strategic partnership with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) as "Principal Sponsor" to encourage and promote the sport.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2018, 4:42 PM IST
Image credit: Getty Images.
The deal was announced at a media conference here today in the presence of Olympic medallists Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sakshi Malik.

"This is one of the biggest non-cricket associations in the country," said Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicle Business Unit's President, Girish Wagh.

Welcoming the partnership, WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh said that it was the first time that the ancient sport was being propped up in this manner.

"This the first time anyone is supporting wrestling as a body. Our relationship will last more than three years, I promise," he said.

Also present at the function were three other Asian Games-bound wrestlers, Bajrang Punia, Sandeeo Tomar and Pooja Dhanda, along with London Olympian Geeta Phogat and Satyawart Kadian.

As part of the partnership, Tata Motors will support top performing 50 men and women wrestlers across categories in both domestic and international circuit.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Akhil Nair
