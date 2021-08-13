Tata Motors to Reward Indians Who Finished a Close Fourth at Tokyo Olympics

There are raining rewards for the Indians who have won medals at the Tokyo Olympics but the ones who finished a close fourth must also be lauded for their efforts and almost getting a medal for the country. Golfer Aditi Ashok made everyone in the country sit up and take notice of golf as she was in the medal position. However, she missed the podium by a whisker, finishing fourth.

The Indian women’s hockey team led by Rani Rampal also had to endure the heartbreak of coming fourth as they lost to Argentina in the semi-final and then had an agonising loss against Great Britain in the bronze medal match.

Now Tata Motors has come forward and made the announcement that it will be rewarding and felicitating the two achievers, who just missed out on the medal.

“For India, this Olympics was about a lot more than medals and podium finishes. We are fortunate to celebrate the effort and spirit of our athletes representing our country, competing under the highest pressure against the absolute best talent the world has to offer and coming extremely close to a podium finish. They might have missed a medal but they have won the hearts of millions of Indians, with their dedication and are a true inspiration for budding athletes in India," Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors.

The company announced that the Altroz will be delivered to the players soon. “As the leading homegrown automotive brand, we truly understand the spirit of ‘Dare to Dream and Achieve’, as it is a culture that drives us in Tata Motors as well. It is our privilege to honour the spirit of these path-breakers and present them a small token that signifies the Gold Standard, the Altroz."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here