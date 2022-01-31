Tata Open 2022 Maharashtra All You Need to Know: ATP 250 Event in Numbers

Tata Open 2022 Maharashtra is all set to take the center stage from January 31. Russia’s Aslan Karatsev is the highest-ranked player at the mega tournament while India will be represented by Yuki Bhambri. Apart from Bhambri, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Arjun Kadhe have been handed wildcards. While the star India duo, Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan are categorized as the 2nd seed.

The Tata Open Maharashtra is India’s only ATP 250 event, however, it will be the first time that the fans will not be allowed to watch the tournament matches. The much-awaited Tata Open Maharashtra, one of India’s oldest sporting tournaments, is being organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA).

32-year-old Joao Sousa from Portugal will be the oldest player to participate in the Tata 2022 Open. Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka is the most decorated player in the tournament’s history with four title wins, while he has also won the most amount of matches in the tournament - 23.

With the presence of top names from the world, including World No. 15 Aslan Karatsev, defending champion Jiri Vesely and the former Youth Olympics champion Kamil Majchrazak, the upcoming fourth edition of the tournament is set to witness a week filled with breathtaking tennis action.

2022 Tata Open Maharashtra in Numbers:

Top-Seeded Players This Year

1. Aslan Karatsev (Russia)

2. Lorenzo Musetti (Italy)

3. Gianluca Mager (Italy)

4. Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic)

5. Daniel Altmaier (Germany)

6. Emil Ruusuvuori (Finland)

7. Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania)

8. Stefano Travaglia (Italy)

Prize Money

Tata Open Maharashtra Winners Finalist SF QF R16 R32

Singles Ranking Points 250 150 90 45 20* 0

Singles Prize Money ($) 46,175 32,320 21,410 14,275 9,235 5,035

Doubles Ranking Points 250 150 90 45 0 —

Doubles Prize Money ($) 16,370 11,740 7,550 5,040 2,940 —

Tata Open Maharashtra Singles Winners (since 2010)

2010: Marin Cilic (Croatia)

2011: Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

2012: Milos Raonic (Canada)

2013: Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia)

2014: Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

2015: Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

2016: Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

2017: Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain)

2018: Gilles Simon (France)

2019: Kevin Anderson (Russia)

2020: Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic)

Tata Open Maharashtra Doubles Winners (since 2010)

2010: Marcel Granollers/Santiago Ventura

2011: Mahesh Bhupathi/Leander Paes

2012: Leander Paes/Janko Tipsarevic

2013: Benoit Paire/Stan Wawrinka

2014: Johan Brunstrom/Frederik Nielsen

2015: Yen-Hsun Lu/Jonathan Marray

2016: Oliver Marach/Fabrice Martin

2017: Rohan Bopanna/Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan

2018: Robin Haase/Matwe Middelkoop

2019: Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan

2020: Andre Goransson/Christopher Rungkat

