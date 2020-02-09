Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tata Open Maharashtra: Jiri Vesely Pulls off Stunning Win Over Ricardas Berankis to Enter Final

Tata Open Maharashtra 2019: Jiri Vesely defeated second seed Ricardas Berankis 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (7) in the men's singles semi-final.

News18 Sports

February 9, 2020
Tata Open Maharashtra: Jiri Vesely Pulls off Stunning Win Over Ricardas Berankis to Enter Final
Jiri Vesely (Photo Credit: Tata Open)

Pune: Czech star player Jiri Vesely produced a brilliant performance to register a sensational come-from-behind 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (7) win against the second-seed Ricardas Berankis and entered men's singles final at the third edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra at the Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium on Saturday.

The Indian pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Raja Purav put a gritty performance before going down 6-7(3), 4-6 against Jonathan Erlich and Andrei Vasilevski in the doubles semi-finals at Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium here on Saturday.

Erlich-Vasilevski will now face Andre Goransson and Christopher Rungkat in the final on Sunday.

In an intense fight between Vesely and Berankis in the last-4 clash that saw all three sets going in to the tiebreak. While Berankis won the first set, Vesely bagged the second to keep his challenge alive during his third appearance at the Tata Open Maharashtra. When Vesely and Berankis met last time in the round of 128 during 2019 US Open, the Lithuanian star clinched the marathon five-set encounter. Six months later both played with the same grit and hardly let off each other.

While Berankis entered the semi-final with 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over Japanese Yuichi Sugita, Vesely had overcome Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (9).

The 26-year-old Vesely, who stunned then NextGen star Alexander Zverev in the first round of 2019 Wimbledon, made world No. 73 Berankis work hard in the last two sets in the epic three hours and two minutes clash to clinch the thrilling encounter.

With win over Berankis, Vesely made his way into his first final at the Tata Open Maharashtra. He will face the winner from the second semi-final between Italian Roberto Marcora and Egor Gerasimov.

