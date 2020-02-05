Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Tata Open Maharashtra: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Off to Winning Start, Arjun Kadhe Loses in Opening Round

Prajnesh Gunneswaran defeated Yannick Maden to book his place in the second round of the Tata Open Maharashtra as Arjun Kadhe lost to Jiri Vesley in the opening round.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tata Open Maharashtra: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Off to Winning Start, Arjun Kadhe Loses in Opening Round
Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Pune: India's No. 1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran stamped his authority with a straight-set victory over Germany's Yannick Maden in the singles opening round match at the third Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

Gunneswaran held his nerves throughout the match as both the sets went into tie-breakers before the Indian wrapped up the hard-fought contest 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) to begin his campaign on a winning note.

In the other singles opening round match, local boy Arjun Kadhe suffered a 2-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of Jiri Vesley.

Playing in front of home crowd, Kadhe, who received a wild card entry into the main draw, tried to make a comeback into the match with some good fight in the second set but it was too late as the 26-year-old Czech player wrapped up the match convincingly.

India's Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal will be key attraction on the third day of the tournament on Wednesday as they begin their quest for the doubles title. Bopanna and his partner Kadhe will take on the French pair of Benoit Paire and Antonie Hoang.

Just a day after getting knocked out in the singles opening round, Nagal will be back in action as he is included in the doubles main draw following the withdrawal of Peter Gojowczyk due to injury.

The 22-year-old Nagal, who went down 6-2, 6-7, 6-1 against Serbian ace Viktor Troicki on Monday, will replace the German pair of Gojowczyk and Cedrik-Marcel Stebe in the main draw.

Nagal and his partner Egor Gerasimov of Belarus will face the Indian pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja in the opening round match.

Australian James Duckworth registered a hard-fought 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 win over Gojowczyk. Duckworth is making his maiden appearance at South Asia's only ATP Tour tournament.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram