Tata Open Maharashtra: Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja Lose Doubles Semis to End Indian Challenge

Pune: The Indian challenge at the Tata Open Maharashtra ended with men's doubles pair Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja losing to Israel's Jonathan Erlich and Belarus Andrei Vasilevski 7-6(3), 6-4 in the semi-final.

Ramkumar's serves were largely on target but Erlich and Vasilevski matched it every time with their returns. The Indians fought from a break down to save a set point in the first set and eventually took it to a tie-break.

However, Erlich and Vasilevski dominated much of the tie-break and won it 7-3. Ramkumar and Purav were both guilty of a number of unforced errors and lost points at the net.

They managed to keep away any break attempts from their opponents in the second set until 4-4 when Erlich and Vasilevski finally went a break up in the set. They held the final game for love and went through to the final.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.