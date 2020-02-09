Tata Open Maharashtra: Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja Lose Doubles Semis to End Indian Challenge
Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja lost to Israel's Jonathan Erlich and Belarus Andrei Vasilevski in the semi-final to end India's challenge at the Maharashtra Open.
Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja (Photo Credit: Tata Open Maharashtra)
Pune: The Indian challenge at the Tata Open Maharashtra ended with men's doubles pair Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja losing to Israel's Jonathan Erlich and Belarus Andrei Vasilevski 7-6(3), 6-4 in the semi-final.
Ramkumar's serves were largely on target but Erlich and Vasilevski matched it every time with their returns. The Indians fought from a break down to save a set point in the first set and eventually took it to a tie-break.
However, Erlich and Vasilevski dominated much of the tie-break and won it 7-3. Ramkumar and Purav were both guilty of a number of unforced errors and lost points at the net.
They managed to keep away any break attempts from their opponents in the second set until 4-4 when Erlich and Vasilevski finally went a break up in the set. They held the final game for love and went through to the final.
(With inputs from IANS)
