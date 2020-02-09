Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi Assembly EXIT Poll Results

70 Seats (36 Seats to win)
Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Tata Open Maharashtra: Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja Lose Doubles Semis to End Indian Challenge

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja lost to Israel's Jonathan Erlich and Belarus Andrei Vasilevski in the semi-final to end India's challenge at the Maharashtra Open.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 9, 2020, 11:05 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tata Open Maharashtra: Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja Lose Doubles Semis to End Indian Challenge
Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja (Photo Credit: Tata Open Maharashtra)

Pune: The Indian challenge at the Tata Open Maharashtra ended with men's doubles pair Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja losing to Israel's Jonathan Erlich and Belarus Andrei Vasilevski 7-6(3), 6-4 in the semi-final.

Ramkumar's serves were largely on target but Erlich and Vasilevski matched it every time with their returns. The Indians fought from a break down to save a set point in the first set and eventually took it to a tie-break.

However, Erlich and Vasilevski dominated much of the tie-break and won it 7-3. Ramkumar and Purav were both guilty of a number of unforced errors and lost points at the net.

They managed to keep away any break attempts from their opponents in the second set until 4-4 when Erlich and Vasilevski finally went a break up in the set. They held the final game for love and went through to the final.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram