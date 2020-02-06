Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Tata Open Maharashtra: Sasi Mukund Goes Down Despite Putting Up Gritty Fight

Sasi Mukund lost to Taro Daniel in the opening round of the Tata Open Maharashtra, to leave only Prajnesh Gunneswaran as the only Indian left in the men's singles main draw.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 10:54 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tata Open Maharashtra: Sasi Mukund Goes Down Despite Putting Up Gritty Fight
Sasi Mukund (Photo Credit: Tata Open Maharashtra)

Pune: Young Sasi Mukund fought tooth and nail in the second set before going down against Taro Daniel here on Wednesday, leaving Prajnesh Gunneswaran as the only Indian left in the men's singles main draw of the at the Tata Open Maharashtra.

The 23-year-old Indian youngster, who was handed a wild-card entry lost 2-6, 6-7 (7) in the opening round of the ATP 250 event.

"Making a main draw debut in Pune is a very special for me. Playing here has given me experience of playing in front of the crowd. I got broken too early in the sets. I had a chance with five all. It's not because of that one break point why I am sitting here. It was because of all the points I played," said Mukund, who played in the qualifying round in the last two editions of India's premier ATP 250 event.

Meanwhile, the Indian pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja made it to the doubles quarter-final with a hard-fought 7-6 (6) 6-3 win over compatriot Sumit Nagal and his Partner Egor Gerasimov of Belarus.

They will now take on Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden.

In another doubles contest, Robin Haase of Netherlands and Sweden's Robert Lindstedt had to work hard for a 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 10-8 win over Dutch pair of Sander Arends and David Pel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram