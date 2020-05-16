Tata Open Maharashtra Tournament Director Hints at Possible Change in Dates for 2021 Season

Tata Open Maharashtra may be impacted when the new tennis calendar is set after Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the sporting world and caused mass cancellations and postponements of tournaments.

Tournament Director Prashant Sutar said the world men's tennis body, ATP, has been having frequent discussions with its tournament directors around the world in an attempt to get the action back on the courts.

"Regarding the 2021 calendar, there have been a lot of discussions that are going on (sic). Lot of communications are happening between ATP and Tournament Directors," Sutar said during a chat with Indian tennis player Arjun Kadhe on Indian Tennis Daily Instagram live session.

With the strong backing of the Government of Maharashtra and sponsors Sutar is confident of organising the fourth edition of South Asia's only ATP Tour event. However, he feels the tournament may have to shift considering dates of Laver Cup, ATP Cup and Australian Open, which overlap with Tata Open Maharashtra.

The Tournament Director further added that they have to wait for the first draft of the ATP calendar, which will be out in August, to get further clarity on the dates.

Sutar, who also initiated Maha Tennis Foundation's initiative -- Poonavala Tennis Academy, said we need to have more challengers and domestic tournaments to nurture local talent.

"Like our PM Modi said 'vocal for local', we need to have our own All Indian Tennis Association circuit. We need to have challengers and more domestic tournaments so that our players are ready to face international competition."

Meanwhile, tournament's familiar name and local star Kadhe rated Rohan Bopanna and Benoit Paire as the best double partners. The 26-year-old Kadhe also suggested a pre-season for players a couple of weeks before the tournament.