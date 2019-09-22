Take the pledge to vote

Taylor Fritz Downs Dominic Thiem to Put Team World One Win Away From 1st Laver Cup

Laver Cup 2019: Taylor Fritz replaced an injured Nick Kyrgios in the roster and notched up a stunning 7-5, 6-7(3), 10-8 win over Dominic Thiem.

AFP

Updated:September 22, 2019, 9:18 PM IST
Taylor Fritz won his first Laver Cup match to give Team World an important lead.
Paris: Taylor Fritz put Team World to within one win of capturing their first Laver Cup after the American saw off Europe's Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-7 (3), 10-8 in a barnstorming match in Geneva that leaves his side 11-7 up with two matches to play.

World had come into the day 7-5 down but were boosted by Rafael Nadal's withdrawal with a hand injury.

Fritz, himself a replacement for injured Nick Kyrgios, followed up on John Isner and Jack Sock's 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 defeat of Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas with a surprise tie-break triumph over world number five Thiem. LIVE STREAMING

"That was such a big match for Team World to win, we really needed that," said Fritz.

"Now we're four points in the lead, one match from the win. It was so crucial.

"This has to be one of the biggest wins of my career. It means so much more when you're playing for other people as well."

John Isner will aim to seal the tournament win when he takes on Federer, but should the World number 20 lose to the 20-time Grand Slam champion Milos Raonic will have another chance against Alexander Zverev.

This year is the first time the tournament has been played since being added to the ATP Tour.

Europe won the 2018 edition 13-8 in Chicago.

