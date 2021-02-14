Taylor Scores 32 Sending Austin Peay Past SE Missouri St.

News18 Logo

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.: Terry Taylor scored 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Austin Peay topped Southeast Missouri 78-63 on Saturday.

Taylor buried a game-opening 3-pointer and the Governors led the rest of the way. Taylor missed just six of his 18-shot attempts.

Austin Peay has won back-to-back games following a two-game skid.

TaiReon Joseph had 14 points for Austin Peay (13-8, 9-6 Ohio Valley Conference) and Carlos Paez scored 10.

Eric Reed Jr. scored a season-high 21 points for the Redhawks (7-14, 5-10).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


