TBO vs SO Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League, FC Tambov vs PFC Sochi Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

FC Tambov (TBO) will lock horns with third-placed PFC Sochi (SO) on Tuesday August 25, for their next scheduled fixture in the Russian Premier League. In the previous outing, Sochi managed to keep a clean sheet with a 2-1 win over Rotor. On the other hand, Tambov, who are 14th on the league table, were defeated by Zenit in their last outing.

The Russian Premier League, Russian Premier League, FC Tambov vs PFC Sochi will commence from 9:00 PM at Spartak Stadium.

TBO vs SO Russian Premier League Dream11 Team for FC Tambov vs PFC Sochi

Russian Premier League TBO vs SO dream 11 Prediction, FC Tambov vs PFC Sochi Captain: Mammana

Russian Premier League TBO vs SO dream 11 Prediction, FC Tambov vs PFC Sochi Vice-Captain: Miladinovic

Russian Premier League TBO vs SO dream 11 Prediction, FC Tambov vs PFC Sochi Goalkeeper: Chagrov

Russian Premier League TBO vs SO dream 11 Prediction, FC Tambov vs PFC Sochi Defenders: Nabiullin, Mammana, Miladinovic, Mevlja

Russian Premier League TBO vs SO dream 11 Prediction, FC Tambov vs PFC Sochi Midfielders: Joaozinho, Noboa, Zaika, Chernyshov, Ciuperca

Russian Premier League TBO vs SO dream 11 Prediction, FC Tambov vs PFC Sochi Strikers: Karapetain

Russian Premier League TBO vs SO, FC Tambov probable lineup vs PFC Sochi: Karapetain, Chernyshov, Ciuperca, Chagrov, Ryzhikov, Chicherin, Oyewole, Kilin, Kapliienko, Shlyakov, Kostyukov

Russian Premier League TBO vs SO, PFC Sochi probable lineup vs FC Tambov: Joaozinho, Noboa, Zaika, Nabiullin, Mammana, Miladinovic, Mevlja, Dzhanaev, Terekhov, Burmistrov, Margasov, Rudenko