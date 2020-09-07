SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Teal Bunbury Scores Twice, Revolution Beats Fire 2-1

Teal Bunbury Scores Twice, Revolution Beats Fire 2-1

Teal Bunbury scored two goals to lead the New York Revolution to a 21 victory over the Chicago Fire on Sunday night.

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill.: Teal Bunbury scored two goals to lead the New York Revolution to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Sunday night.

The Revolution (3-2-5) rebounded from a 2-0 loss to New York City FC on Wednesday night. The Revs have given up just 10 goals over the last 11 games. Chicago (2-6-2) is winless in three games.

Bunbury scored to the near post in the third minute, shooting between goalie Bobby Shuttleworth’s legs. Bunbury fired a shot just under the crossbar from distance in the 54th for his fourth goal of the season.

Fabian Herbers scored in the 22nd minute for Chicago, tapping a right-footed shot to the near post that beat goalie Matt Turner. The Fire’s Boris Sekulic and Francisco Calvo missed on headers in the second half.

Turner finished with six saves.

  • First Published: September 7, 2020, 7:27 AM IST
