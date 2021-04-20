The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have already been delayed by a year and there’s still a possibility it might be pushed further. The 2020 Olympics and Paralympics scheduled to be held in July last year had to be pushed back for the first time in its 124-year modern history due to the coronavirus pandemic which has severely impacted the sporting calendar. While, Tokyo and Olympic officials battle out the fourth wave of infections spread, casting more doubt on whether the games can be held in the Japanese capital in fewer than 100 days. Team Canada has gone ahead and already made its uniform official.

Canada, who had last year threatened not to send its contingent if the games were not postponed amid the Covid-19 crisis, are now facing flak after unveiling the official uniform its athletes will wear at the Closing Ceremony.

Fans are less than impressed with the unusual outfits which were revealed on Thursday. According to a DailyMail report, the outfits/uniforms designed by Hudson Bay and famed American denim brand Levi Strauss & Co, that consists of tight white jeans and a 1980s-styled blue-denim jacket emblazoned with graffiti.

Eh, we hear people have been curious about our Canadian tuxedos after the release of @TeamUSA‘s uniformsWell you can all about our Tokyo 2020 kit here ➡️ https://t.co/ahIUBRTzhs pic.twitter.com/8hVSzRlOG5 — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) April 15, 2021

Several fans fervently disagreed that the uniform is billed as a ‘twist on the iconic Canadian tuxedo’, with the graffiti on the denim jacket intended as a tribute to Tokyo’s ‘street art scene’. They took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

“Cancel the Olympics,” wrote one user.

Another user mocked saying, “I wish I was joking”.

Jean Jackets. I wish I was joking.— Mark ‘Another User’ Shyzer (@MarkShyzer) April 14, 2021

A third remarked that those are not “JEAN JACKETS,” but are “CANADIAN SPORT COATS!”

THEY’RE NOT JEAN JACKETS, THEY’RE CANADIAN SPORT COATS!— al matic (@almatic_0M) April 15, 2021

Another user wrote that the outfit is worn by “the gang that came after you tried watching Schitt’s Creek but couldn’t get into it”.

This is the gang that comes after you if you say you tried watching Schitt’s Creek but couldn’t get into it pic.twitter.com/SCHpf0QOwE— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 14, 2021

Comparing outfits of the US and Canada, another user said, “look like the plot of a bad 80s camp film”

The U.S. vs Canada Olympic outfits look like the plot of a bad 80s camp film where the freaks/geeks have to overcome the preppies. pic.twitter.com/90eNBhkj3R— Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) April 14, 2021

Another person slammed them as too preppy and snooty, with a detractor stating: ‘Big “that dorm is named after my grandfather" energy’.

