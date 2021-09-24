Team Europe vs Team World: Players, Captains, Telecast, Live-stream All You Need to Know about Laver Cup 2021

The 2021 edition of the Laver Cup is here and this time the team competition will be staged in Boston. In a major setback for Team Europe, the Big of three of tennis – Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will not feature in this year’s competition. However, despite their absence, Team Europe is overwhelming favourites against Team World to take the Laver Cup home for the fourth consecutive year.

The previous three editions of the tournament were organized in Prague (2017), Chicago (2018) and Geneva (2019).

The format of the Laver Cup:

The tournament is held in Ryder Cup-style. The players from both teams take on each other in singles and doubles matches. The tournament is organized in three days and both teams have six players in their squad. While Team Europe has the top six players from Europe, Team World has the top six players from all over the world. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, this time both teams will also have a reserve player.

In the absence of Djokovic, Rafa and Federer, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Alexander Zverev and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev are headling the event.

Both singles, as well as doubles matches, are played in a best of three sets format with Ad scoring.

Scoring:

On the first day of the tournament, for every win, teams will be awarded one point. On the second day, two points will be up for grab for every win and on the third day three points. The first team to collect 13 points will take the trophy home and if it is tied at 12-12, a decider will be played.

Teams:

Team Europe: Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Casper Ruud.

Reserve Cup: Feliciano Lopez

Captain: Bjorn Borg, Vice-captain: Thomas Enqvist

Team World: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Diego Schwartzman, Reilly Opelka, John Isner and Nick Kyrgios.

Reserve player: Jack Sock

Captain: John McEnroe, Vice-captain: Patrick McEnroe

Live-telecast:

Laver Cup 2021 will be broadcasted on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India.

Live-stream:

Fans can also catch the live stream of the Laver Cup on the SonyLiv app.

