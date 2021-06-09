Ted DiBiase Confirms Return of Million Dollar Championship on WWE, Ladder Match Set for 'NXT Takeover: In Your House'

Tuesday night’s edition of WWE NXT was the go-home show for TakeOver: In Your House, scheduled on June 13. The show had several highlights including the promised return of Poppy. However, one ‘priceless’ announcement by Ted DiBiase Sr. saw the return of the Million Dollar Title. DiBiase originally debuted the Million Dollar Title in 1989 which has not been seen since November 2010.

The WWE Hall of Famer announced that Cameron Grimes will take on LA Knight at NXT Takeover, in a ladder match for the title. The pair have been involved in a heated rivalry in recent weeks and the winner will not only hold the title, but also get to carry Ted’s Million Dollar Legacy!

The 2021 edition of “Takeover: In Your House” is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 13, at the Capitol Wrestling Center, in Orlando, Florida.

Watch it here:

According to a Wrestling Inc report, the Million Dollar Title originally debuted by DiBiase himself in 1989. While it was never sanctioned and recognised by WWE, the former superstar defended it on a couple of occasions before losing it to Virgil at SummerSlam of 1991. The title was also held by another Hall of Famer Steve Austin from December 1995 to Mat 1996, before giving it up when DiBiase Sr. left WWE. Meanwhile, the company tried to bring the title for Ted DiBiase Jr., in April of 2010, however, it was once again put in cold storage in November 2010.

Nevertheless, there is no word as of yet what the future of the Million Dollar Championship will be after the upcoming NXT TakeOver: In Your House, or whether it will be recognised by WWE as an official Championship this time round.

Among the other headline matches lined up for the weekend – a big Winners Take All match has been announced for the In Your House 2021 event. A six-man tag team match will feature NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed teaming up with NXT Tag Team Champions MSK (Nash Carter, Wes Lee) against Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde). While Escobar will be challenging for Reed’s North American title, Wilde and Mendoza will be vying for the tag team belts.

