Teen Suffers Miscarriage In Clash After England’s Euros Final Loss

In an unprovoked attack after the UEFA Euro 2020 final match, a pregnant woman tragically lost her baby after being kicked and stamped on. Last Sunday, Beth Newman, 18, was assaulted as she left Quart In A Pint Pot, a pub in Margate town of England. While being assaulted by four to six girls her phone was also stolen.

When Beth’s mum learned that she was having a seizure, she rushed from her home. After suffering a head injury, the teenager was transported to the hospital to receive treatment. Beth said that she was in a lot of pain and had seizures while on her way to the hospital.

“It was completely unprovoked. I walked around past the first girl and was walking towards the pub walking back to grab my friends, and she just looked me up and down, looked at her back, and she was like ‘what the f*** are you looking at?’ I just calmly said, “What’s your problem?”, the Kentonline quoted Beth.

She added that she started to walk away and the other girls came up behind her and then grabbed her plait before punching her on head. She did try hard to defend herself, but very soon there were plenty of other people piling all over her.

Beth had to stay in the hospital for four days and after two days she started bleeding post which it was discovered that she had lost her baby.

Recalling the unfortunate events, Beth said the miscarriage was caused when she was kicked in the head and then stamped on.

England lost to Italy in the keenly contest Euro final after which there were unprovoked incidents of violence all over London.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here