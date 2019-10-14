Teenager Coco Gauff Climbs to 71 after Maiden WTA Title Win in Linz
Coco Gauff climbed 39 places to number 71 in the world after she won her maiden WTA title.
Coco Gauff (Photo Credit: @WTA)
Paris: American prodigy Coco Gauff continued her rise up the ranks of women's tennis on Monday when the WTA rankings showed a climb of 39 places to number 71 in the world.
Gauff started last week in Linz at 110 and was originally set for an early departure from Austria after losing in the qualifying rounds before grabbing a lifeline as a lucky loser.
She went on to beat 2017 Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko in the final for her maiden title.
It marks a meteoric rise for the young American -- at the end of 2018, she was 686 in the world.
Another good performance in Luxembourg this week could see her knocking on the door of the top 50.
There was no movement in the top 20 with Ashleigh Barty retaining the number one spot for another week.
WTA rankings:
1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 7,096 pts
2. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,940
3. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,621
4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,495
5. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5,041
6. Simona Halep (ROU) 4,962
7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,776
8. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,495
9. Serena Williams (USA) 3,935
10. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3,848
11. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3,063
12. Sloane Stephens (USA) 2,818
13. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,775
14. Madison Keys (USA) 2,767
15. Sofia Kenin (USA) 2,615
16. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2,580
17. Petra Martic (CRO) 2,458
18. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2,390
19. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,290
20. Alison Riske (USA) 2,185.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Shows How to Stretch in Her Monday Motivation Pics, See Here
- Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan Step Out Together for Sunday Brunch with Kids, See Pics
- Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Announces Sidharth Shukla to be Rashami Desai's Slave, She Refuses
- All-New BMW 3-Series Test Drive Review: Performance in the Lap of Luxury
- Video of Pune Electric Bus Getting Charged Through a Diesel Generator Surfaces, Twitter Has a Field Day