Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian – Tejaswini Sawant, Shooter

Tejaswini hails from Kolhapur, the largest city in South Maharashtra. Born to Ravindra and Sunita Sawant, the shooting champion grew up in a middle-class family with two younger sisters Anuradha Pitre and Vijaymala Gavali.

Her father was a navy officer who passed away in 2010.

Tejaswini’s shooting practice began in 2001. And by 2002 she began participating in shooting competitions. Under Jaisingh Kusale’s guidance, her training began.

Currently, Tejaswini’s coach is Kuheli Gangulee. Over the years, the ace shooter made India proud with her phenomenal achievements at the various international events.

The gifted shooter’s turning point in career came during the World Championship in Germany 2005. She had just started off as a shooter, became fairly known back then when the opportunity to take part in the world championship came. But financial hurdles held her back. However, the then Goa CM Manohar Parikar aided Tejaswini with Rs 1 lakh to facilitate her participation.

With a world record equalling score in the 50m rifle Prone event in Germany, Tejaswini got a gold medal in the World Championships.

For her achievements, she was bestowed with the Arjuna Award in 2011.

Age – 41

Sports/Discipline – Shooter

Working Ranking – 28

Major Achievements

World Championships

• Bronze – 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women, 2009, Munich

• Gold – 50m Rifle Prone Women, 2010, Munich

• Gold – 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team, World Cup, 2021

Asian Shooting Championships

Silver -10m Air Rifle Women, 2005 Bangkok

Commonwealth Games

Gold – Women’s 10 m Air Rifle singles, 2006 Melbourne

Women’s 10 m Air Rifle singles, 2006 Melbourne Gold – Women’s 10 m Air Rifle Pairs, 2006 Melbourne

Women’s 10 m Air Rifle Pairs, 2006 Melbourne Silver – Women’s 50 rifle prone singles, 2010 Delhi

Women’s 50 rifle prone singles, 2010 Delhi Bronze - Women’s 50 m rifle prone pairs, 2010 Delhi

Women’s 50 m rifle prone pairs, 2010 Delhi Silver – Women’s 50 m rifle 3 positions event, 2010 Delhi

Women’s 50 m rifle 3 positions event, 2010 Delhi Silver – Women’s 50m Rifle Prone Finals, 2018 Gold Coast

Women’s 50m Rifle Prone Finals, 2018 Gold Coast Gold – Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position Finals, 2018 Gold Coast

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

At the 14th Asian Championships, Tejaswani earned Tokyo 2020 quota by finishing fifth in the qualifications with a score of 1171. This will be her maiden Olympics appearance.

Recent Performances

The seasoned Tejaswini qualified for the final of the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the 14th Asian Championships at Doha, Qatar on November 9, 2019. The proficient shooter topped the MQS (Minimum Qualification Score) round in 50M Rifle Prone at European Championship, Osijek, Croatia on May 27 this year. She shot 622.7 in her maiden MQS outing, moving ahead of three other compatriots and six Iranians. This is the round where shooters compete for scores and not medals.

