Tejaswini Shankar Bags India's 12th Olympic Quota in Shooting at Asian Championships

Tejaswini Shankar reached the final of women's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Asian Championship to seal a 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
Tejaswini Shankar Bags India's 12th Olympic Quota in Shooting at Asian Championships
Tejaswini Shankar has booked a spot in 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Photo Credit: @media.iccsai Instagram)

Doha: The seasoned Tejaswini Sawant secured India's 12th Olympic quota in shooting by qualifying for the final of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the 14th Asian Championships here on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Sawant earned the Tokyo quota by finishing fifth in the qualifications with a score of 1171.

Out of the eight finalists, six have already booked their Tokyo berths, paving the way for Sawant to earn an Olympic quota.

Provided she is picked in the final shooting squad for next year's Tokyo Games, it will be here maiden Olympic appearance.

Sawant, who also competes in the 50m rifle prone, has won many medals, including gold at the World Championship, World Cup and the Commonwealth Games.

In 2010, she became the world champion in the 50m rifle prone event in Munich with a world-record equalling score. She was the first Indian woman shooter to win a gold medal at the Worlds.

