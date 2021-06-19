Tell Me When You’re Ready: The Undertaker Challenges Akshay Kumar for 'Real Rematch'

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Friday proposed a match between Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and their veteran fighter The Undertaker and the fans cannot keep calm. The Undertaker enjoys a massive fan following in India. Mark William Calaway’s WWE character The Undertaker also appeared in Akshay movie Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi in 1996. The film was a big hit at the box office. There is also a scene in the movie film, where the action hero fought and defeated The Undertaker.

And last week, Akshay posted a hilarious meme on Twitter involving the retired American wrestler to mark the 25th anniversary of the release of his film.

The snaps shared by Akshay read “Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker" and it had all the WWE superstars, who have defeated the Phenom at least once in the ring, including Brock Lesnar, Triple H and Roman Reigns. Interestingly, Akshay also featured in the photograph as he had defeated The Undertaker in his film.

However, the 53-year-old actor later clarified that he had never fought against The Undertaker, adding that the Phenom’s character in the film was played by pro-wrestler Brian Lee.

A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film 😊 pic.twitter.com/w7J5z3QGBQ— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 13, 2021

Responding to his post, The Undertaker wrote, “Tell me when you’re ready for a Real rematch.” The American wrestler’s post is not available on his social media page. But a snap of their entertaining exchange was shared by the official Facebook page of WWE.

WWE’s post soon became the talk of the town as fans started sharing their opinion about the matchup in the comment box.

The Undertaker is counted as one of the greatest and most loved characters in the WWE universe. The Phenom made his debut in 1990 and dominated the WWE ring for three decades. In the last 30 years, very few wrestlers have managed to register a clean victory against him. Lesnar was the first man to defeat the WWE legends. He did so at WrestleMania XXX. Triple H, who is counted as the Undertaker’s greatest rival, has also beaten him. WWE universal champion Roman Reigns also defeated the Phenom at WrestleMania 33.

