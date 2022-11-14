Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It has been a simply disappointing season for the Telugu Titans so far. After playing 13 matches in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, they are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. A depleted Telugu Titans side will be aiming for their second win of the season when they will be in action on Tuesday. However, it will not be an easy task for Telugu Titans as they will be up against an upbeat Bengaluru Bulls. The match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls will have totally different ambitions when they will be facing Telugu Titans. The table-toppers will look to win their next encounter and extend their winning streak to three. After securing eight wins from 13 games, Bengaluru Bulls currently have 46 points in their kitty.

Ahead of Tuesday’s PKL match between Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls; here is all you need to know:

What date PKL 2022-23 match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls will be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls will take place on November 15, Tuesday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The PKL match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls begin?

The PKL match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL match?

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL match?

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Possible line-up:

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Vinay, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Siddharth Desai, Ankit, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohsen Maghsoudlou

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

