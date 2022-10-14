Telugu Titans will play against and Dabang Delhi in the 20th match of the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) on October 15. Delhi have been in great form right from the start of this tournament. In their last match against UP Yoddhas, Dabang Deli held their nerves to register an impressive victory. The likes of Naveen Kumar and Manjeet are leading the charge for Delhi.

Dabang Delhi have won three matches on the trot and few will bet against them on Saturday. Telugu Titans will have to be at the top of their game if they want to beat Dabang Delhi. Defender Parvesh Bhainswal and all-rounder Monu Goyat will be the key players for Telugu Titans in this match.

Ahead of the 20th match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi will be played on October 15, Saturday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on October 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Naveen Kumar

Vice-Captain: Manjeet

Suggested Dream 11 team for Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

DEF: Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Dhull, Krishan

ALL: Monu Goyat

RAI: Abhishek Singh, Naveen Kumar, Manjeet

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Probable Line-up:

Telugu Titans Probable Playing Line-up: Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ravinder Pahal, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal

Dabang Delhi Probable Playing Line-up: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Sandeep Dhull

