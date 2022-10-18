Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Starting Line-up

Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan will square off in the 27th match of the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) on October 18. While Telugu Titans are languishing in the 10th position on the points table, Puneri Paltan is in the eighth position. Both the teams will look to score a win and climb up the table.

Puneri Paltan is coming into this match after registering an impressive victory against U Mumba in their last match. Puneri Paltan will look to maintain their winning ways when they take on Telugu Titans on Tuesday.

The likes of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat are in good form and will play a key role against Telugu Titans. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans have not played according to their potential. Defenders Surjeet Singh and Parvesh Bhainswal are woefully out of form. They will have to be at the top of their game if Telugu Titans are to win on Tuesday.

Ahead of the blockbuster 27th match of the Pro Kabaddi League between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan will be played on October 18, Tuesday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on October 18.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Fazel Atrachali

Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat

Suggested Dream 11 team for Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan

DEF: Parvesh Bhainswal, Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant

ALL: Monu Goyat

RAI: Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Siddharth Desai

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Probable Line-up:

Telugu Titans Probable Starting 7: Parvesh Bhainswal, Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ravinder Pahal, Surjeet Singh, Siddharth Desai

Puneri Paltan Probable Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammad Nabi Bakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde,

