Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live

Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns in the Pro Kabbadi League on December 3. While Telugu Titans will be playing for their pride on Saturday, it is a very important match for Tamil Thalaivas. Ajinkya Pawar and Co will want to climb up the points table and seal their spot in the knockout round. Telugu Titans played out a draw against Dabang Delhi in their last game and will be aiming to collect maximum points on Saturday. They will have to play like a unit at the business end of the tournament. Apart from Narender, no one really performed against Dabang Delhi. The likes of M Abhishek and Mohit will have to step up if Tamil Thalaivas are to go deep in the tournament.

Telugu Titans have nothing to lose and can prove to be a tricky opponent for Tamil Thalaivas.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will be played on December 3, Saturday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Telugu Titans Probable Starting 7: Parvesh Bhainswal, Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ravinder Pahal, Surjeet Singh, Siddharth Desai

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Starting 7: Himanshu, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, M Abhishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender

