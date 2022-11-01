Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Pro Kabaddi League has produced some fascinating clashes and on Wednesday the Telugu Titans will clash against U Mumba while the Bengal Warriors will be up against the Tamil Thalaivas.

The Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the points table with just one victory and eight losses in their eight games. The Titans have struggled to find any rhythm in Season 9, with both their offence and defence failing to produce.

The experience of Surjeet Singh and Monu Goyat has not proved enough and the side looks done and dusted for the season. Facing a strong U Mumba side will make matters worse. U Mumba have bagged five wins in the tournament. They’ll try to make it six against the faltering Titans.

The next match on the night will feature the Tamil Thalaivas. After winning the first match of the Pune leg, the Tamil Thalaivas would be feeling optimistic. The Thalaivas are in the lower half of the table and will need to win back-to-back games to move up the points table. They will be up against the Bengal Warriors who have slipped up after starting the tournament in strong fashion. They have dropped from the second position to the ninth position in the table. The Warriors will look to bounce back in the upcoming matches.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Telugu Titans and U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Telugu Titans and U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Telugu Titans and U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors will be played on Wednesday, November 2.

Where will the matches between Telugu Titans and U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Tuesday will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall.

What time will the matches between Telugu Titans and U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and U Mumba will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Match 1 Squads

Telugu Titans Squad: Abhishek Singh, Siddharth, Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay, Aman Kadian, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Nitin, Mohit, Mohit Pahal, Muhammed Shihas S, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K. Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder

U Mumba Squad: Ashish, Suman Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay, Vinay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Surinder Singh, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Rahul Prince, Kiran, Laxman, Magar Harendra Kumar, Satywan, Mohit Gholamabbas, Korouki

Match 2 Squads

Tamil Thalaivas Squad: Pawan Kumar, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Jatin, Himanshu, Narender, Sagar, M. Abishek, Ashish Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu Mohit, Sahil, Arpit, SarohaVisvanath V. Thanushan, Laxmamohan K. Abhimanyu

Bengal Warriors Squad: Shrikant Jadhav, Aslam Saja, Mohamed Thambi, Maninder Singh, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Akash Pikalmunde, Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Surender Nada, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Rohit, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K.

