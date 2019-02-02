English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Tennis Australia Slams Tomic for 'Deliberately Damaging' Davis Cup
Tennis Australia accused firebrand Bernard Tomic on Saturday of deliberately trying to sabotage the nation's Davis Cup team in a nasty spat with captain Lleyton Hewitt and withdrew all support for him.
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Tennis Australia accused firebrand Bernard Tomic on Saturday of deliberately trying to sabotage the nation's Davis Cup team in a nasty spat with captain Lleyton Hewitt and withdrew all support for him.
Tomic launched an extraordinary attack on two-time Grand Slam champion Hewitt during the Australian Open last month, saying "no one likes him any more" while claiming he had ruined the national tennis system.
He alleged there were deep divisions in the Australian men's game.
Hewitt responded by washing his hands of the player, alleging he had been blackmailed and physically threatened by the combustible 26-year-old.
Tomic's father John then said he planned legal action against Hewitt over an incident he claimed occurred in 2010 when his son was a Davis Cup debutant.
Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley said he was "deeply disappointed with the ongoing disrespect from Bernard and his father".
"Lleyton is right to say Bernard will not be considered for Davis Cup. Bernard does not meet the standards of behaviour and commitment to himself, the team or the sport," said Tiley.
"Now, he is deliberately trying to damage that culture -- and not for the first time.
"We have given (Tomic) more than a decade of support. Ultimately, we have to draw a line when the behaviour does not warrant the support."
John Tomic claimed the incident in 2010 left his son traumatised.
He alleged Hewitt came to his son's hotel room during an Australian tie against Taiwan in March 2010 and pressured him to reveal who from Tennis Australia was telling him what to say publicly.
Hewitt, who was not playing after hip surgery, had at the time been highly critical of TA during a period of turmoil for the sport's governing body.
Tiley said it was the first he heard about it.
"In regards to John Tomic's recent claim in the media about an alleged incident in 2010, we are not aware of any formal complaint lodged by either John or Bernard," he said.
"Both Bernard and John have enjoyed a lot of support since in many areas of their lives -- including a long and sustained period of personal commitment and whole-hearted effort from Lleyton Hewitt as Davis Cup captain."
Tomic, who rose to a career-high 17 at his peak, has not played Davis Cup since 2016 and claims Hewitt "doesn't put the players first".
Australia are currently playing a Davis Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Adelaide.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Tomic launched an extraordinary attack on two-time Grand Slam champion Hewitt during the Australian Open last month, saying "no one likes him any more" while claiming he had ruined the national tennis system.
He alleged there were deep divisions in the Australian men's game.
Hewitt responded by washing his hands of the player, alleging he had been blackmailed and physically threatened by the combustible 26-year-old.
Tomic's father John then said he planned legal action against Hewitt over an incident he claimed occurred in 2010 when his son was a Davis Cup debutant.
Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley said he was "deeply disappointed with the ongoing disrespect from Bernard and his father".
"Lleyton is right to say Bernard will not be considered for Davis Cup. Bernard does not meet the standards of behaviour and commitment to himself, the team or the sport," said Tiley.
"Now, he is deliberately trying to damage that culture -- and not for the first time.
"We have given (Tomic) more than a decade of support. Ultimately, we have to draw a line when the behaviour does not warrant the support."
John Tomic claimed the incident in 2010 left his son traumatised.
He alleged Hewitt came to his son's hotel room during an Australian tie against Taiwan in March 2010 and pressured him to reveal who from Tennis Australia was telling him what to say publicly.
Hewitt, who was not playing after hip surgery, had at the time been highly critical of TA during a period of turmoil for the sport's governing body.
Tiley said it was the first he heard about it.
"In regards to John Tomic's recent claim in the media about an alleged incident in 2010, we are not aware of any formal complaint lodged by either John or Bernard," he said.
"Both Bernard and John have enjoyed a lot of support since in many areas of their lives -- including a long and sustained period of personal commitment and whole-hearted effort from Lleyton Hewitt as Davis Cup captain."
Tomic, who rose to a career-high 17 at his peak, has not played Davis Cup since 2016 and claims Hewitt "doesn't put the players first".
Australia are currently playing a Davis Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Adelaide.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bacon, Not Stirred: Animal Lovers Fear for Pet Piglets On Eve of Chinese Lunar Year of The Pig
- Ankita Lokhande Reacts to Manikarnika Row, Says 'Most of My Scenes Have Been Shot by Kangana'
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Movie Review: Sonam Kapoor's Film Could Be A Gamechanger
- Groin Strain Rules de Kock Out of Pakistan T20Is
- Head Dedicates Maiden Test Ton to Close Friend Phil Hughes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results