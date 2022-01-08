Tennis Australia Boss Boasts of 'Unbelievable' Job on Novak Djokovic Drama

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley boasted of his team’s “unbelievable job" after the visa crisis engulfing players including Novak Djokovic, in an internal video leaked to Sydney’s Daily Telegraph newspaper Saturday.

Addressing the camera in an internal video published online by the paper, Tiley said: “There is a lot finger pointing going on and a lot of blaming going on but I can assure you our team has done an unbelievable job."

