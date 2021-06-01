Tennis Coach Arrested for Raping Minor Player in Rajasthan

A tennis coach at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Stadium was arrested on Tuesday on charges of raping a 17-year-old player, police officials said.

The tennis player had lodged a complaint against the coach, identified as Gaurang Nalwaya, on Monday night for allegedly raping her on pretext of selecting her for the national tournament, and police swung into action to apprehend the accused, who was absconding.

“We caught him from somewhere near his house," Jyoti Nagar police station SHO Saroj Dhayal told IANS.

The victim, in her complaint, alleged that Nalwaya used to call her at the stadium for training and had sexually assaulted her then.

He allegedly raped her in Udaipur too where the player went for a tournament.

Soon after returning from Udaipur, the player was quite upset. Her worried parents asked her the reason and then she revealed her traumatic experiences.

Her parents took her to Jyoti Nagar police station where a case was lodged against the coach.

“A case has been registered against the coach under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and other relevant sections under the Indian Penal Code," Dhayal said.

Nalwaya was serving at the state government-run facility since 2012 while the minor started her training there in 2019.

