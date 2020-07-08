Dominic Thiem Defends Alexander Zverev against Criticism, Calls Out Nick Kyrgios But Australian Has Epic Reply

Dominic Thiem came out in defense of Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic over the Adria Tour mess which saw many players as well as support staff and family members contracting coronavirus.

Thiem lashed out at critics of Zverev for not self-isolating, as he tested negative.

"If the result was negative, it was time to train again and then soon out to the airport. That was the rhythm. But it was better than going to quarantine. I don't see that I should bunker at home when I'm healthy. That's why I decided to take the tests," Thiem was quoted as saying in an interview with Tiroler Tageszeitung, German-language newspaper in Austria.

After players started testing positive for coronavirus, like Djokovic, Girgor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Victor Troicki, Zverev had tested negative and yet had promised to go into self-isolation.

Zverev had taken to social media to apologise for playing Adria Tour event but the 26-year-old was later seen partying at a private club in Monte Carlo.

"He should have done it like me. He was also tested negatively, only his mistake was that he first wrote the statement and then had the bad luck of being filmed at the party.

"But I don't like the way people criticize him. He is treated as if he were an elementary school child. But he's a 23-year-old man. Sure, he made a mistake but I don't understand why everyone is getting involved," Thiem said.

At the time, Nick Kyrgios had out out a video calling Zverev selfish for risking other people's lives.

Thiem hit out at Kyrgios saying that he Australian should 'mend him ways' before interfering in everything.

"Kyrgios has built a lot of nonsense himself. I understand even less when he interferes with everything. It would be better if he came to terms with himself rather than always criticizing others." Thiem said.

Later in the day, when the article was extensively shared on social media, Kyrgios lashed out to question Thiem on his accusations.





What are you talking about @ThiemDomi ? Mistakes like smashing rackets? Swearing? Tanking a few matches here or there? Which everyone does? None of you have the intellectual level to even understand where I’m coming from. I’m trying to hold them accountable.

— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 7, 2020

