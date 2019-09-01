Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Tennis: Double Runner-up Finish for Sasi Kumar Mukund at Baotou Challenger

Sasi Kumar Mukund finished runner-up in both singles and doubles at the Baotou Challenger.

PTI

Updated:September 1, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tennis: Double Runner-up Finish for Sasi Kumar Mukund at Baotou Challenger
Sasi Kumar Mukund lost the singles title clash 4-6, 3-6 to Australian top seed James Duckworth. (Photo Credit: @IndTennisDaily)
Loading...

Baotou: In a career-best performance, upcoming Indian tennis player Sasi Kumar Mukund ended runner-up in both singles and doubles at the Baotou Challenger, here on Sunday.

The 12th seed Mukund lost the singles title clash 4-6, 3-6 to Australian top seed James Duckworth in the USD 54,160 clay-court event.

Reaching the Chennai Open semi-final was Mukund's best singles performance before entering this event.

Mukund earned USD 4240 for his effort and also 48 ranking points that will push him to career-best 235 when the new rankings will be issued after the conclusion of the US Open.

The season has been an average one for the 21-year-old Mukund, who struggled to go beyond the second rounds on the Challenger circuit.

In the doubles, Mukund and Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili lost 6-7(3), 2-6 to second seed Korean pair of Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song.

Mukund split USD 1800 with Gabashvili.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram