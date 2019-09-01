Tennis: Double Runner-up Finish for Sasi Kumar Mukund at Baotou Challenger
Sasi Kumar Mukund finished runner-up in both singles and doubles at the Baotou Challenger.
Sasi Kumar Mukund lost the singles title clash 4-6, 3-6 to Australian top seed James Duckworth. (Photo Credit: @IndTennisDaily)
Baotou: In a career-best performance, upcoming Indian tennis player Sasi Kumar Mukund ended runner-up in both singles and doubles at the Baotou Challenger, here on Sunday.
The 12th seed Mukund lost the singles title clash 4-6, 3-6 to Australian top seed James Duckworth in the USD 54,160 clay-court event.
Reaching the Chennai Open semi-final was Mukund's best singles performance before entering this event.
Mukund earned USD 4240 for his effort and also 48 ranking points that will push him to career-best 235 when the new rankings will be issued after the conclusion of the US Open.
The season has been an average one for the 21-year-old Mukund, who struggled to go beyond the second rounds on the Challenger circuit.
In the doubles, Mukund and Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili lost 6-7(3), 2-6 to second seed Korean pair of Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song.
Mukund split USD 1800 with Gabashvili.
