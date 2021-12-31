Tennis Great Jimmy Connors Serve an Ace for Made-in-India Covaxin

Eight-time Grand Slam champion former American tennis player Jimmy Connors has backed the Indian vaccine against Covid-19 Covaxin and has earned the US FDA to approve it. The US has still not given a go ahead to Covaxin even though World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially approved the Indian vaccine.

Now, the five-time US Open champion has raised the question why Covaxin is not being allowed a chance by the US while various other vaccines have been made available.

“@CNN @FoxNews @US_FDA You always talk about Pfizer- J&J- Moderna vaccines - maybe a nod to #Covaxin - #ocgn - an opportunity to have an option - a choice- allow COVAXIN to get in the game- I’m no Dr.- but the others have had a chance- why not #COVAXIN !!! #Competition #lookitup," he tweeted.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday night, announced that vaccination against Covid-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while “precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.

The decisions came amid rising Covid cases linked to the Omicron variant of the virus. The precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well, the prime minister had said.

The indigenously developed ZyCoV-D is the world’s first DNA-based needle-free Covid-19 vaccine. The gap between the second and third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which is being termed as “precaution dose", is likely to be nine to 12 months.

Necessary modifications are being done on the CoWIN portal to register the new category of vaccination. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on Friday.

