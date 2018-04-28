English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tennis Player Ankita Raina Included in TOPS
Tennis player Anikta Raina, who has displayed good form this season both in the Fed Cup and the professional circuit, was on Saturday included in the government's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS)
New Delhi: Tennis player Anikta Raina, who has displayed good form this season both in the Fed Cup and the professional circuit, was on Saturday included in the government's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).
"Wishing you all the best for your future endeavours, Ankita! Hope you continue making the nation proud. Many congratulations @ankita_champ ! #TOPSAthlete #SAI," the Sports Authority of India wrote on its Twitter handle.
Ankita recently broke into the top-200, reaching a career-best 197 in the WTA rankings released earlier this month.
She also became only the third Indian to breach the top-200 mark in women's singles, jumping 15 places to reach 197.
The 25-year-old Ankita, who trains with Hemant Bendrey when she is in the country, is the first player to achieve the feat since Sania Mirza.
Before Sania, Nirupama Vaidyanathan had made it to the top-200. Ankita's next target is to break into the top-150.
