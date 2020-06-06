Tennis Player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Reveals Firsthand Account of Racism

The United States has become the centre stage for widespread protests and campaigns against the spread of racism in the world. This was sparked by the killing of George Floyd while in police custody. A white police officer was seen kneeling on the African-American's neck for over 8 minutes, despite him showing no resistance and saying he was having difficulty in breathing.

Former world number five Jo-Wilfried Tsonga spoke about the issue and said the incident of Floyd's killing was "one of too many" and revealed that he had faced a lot of racial discrimination in his childhood because of his mixed heritage.

In an interview with Franceinfo, the French player wrote, "I have been regularly confronted with racism very regularly, and since my childhood. However, I have a black father, a white mom, I am black and white. And I was one of the only children of an immigrant father in my elementary school. I let you imagine the rest".

"I was taught to never put this forward for a claim and not to give a grain of salt, especially to the ignorant. Honestly, I never talk about it, but I am not naive about it. This tragedy is just one too many. Inevitably it makes you want to shout louder, to shout my pain," he added.

Tsonga was born to a Congolese father and a French mother. He was one of the many sports persons who had come out on social media to condemn Floyd's killing. While players of football team Liverpool knelt down during training; LeBron James, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Frances Tiafoe, Gael Monfils, Coco Gauff had called for raising awareness regarding racial discrimination.