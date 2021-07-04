CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»Tennis Player Riya Bhatia Seeks Help from Kiren Rijiju and Narendra Modi for US Visa, Sports Minister Responds
2-MIN READ

Tennis Player Riya Bhatia Seeks Help from Kiren Rijiju and Narendra Modi for US Visa, Sports Minister Responds

Riya Bhatia (Facebook)

Riya Bhatia (Facebook)

Riya Bhatia tagged Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek help regarding her US Visa.

Tennis player Riya Bhatia took to social media to seek help to go play in the United States of America.

She tagged Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her post on Twitter.

“Hello sir @KirenRijiju.I am currently ranked India No. 2 in singles women’s. I have a chance to represent India in WTA tournaments in USA from 26th July," Riya Bhatia tweeted.

“But I am unable to get an appointment for my US visa urgently. If you could kindly help me out. @PMOIndia @USAndIndia #visa," she added.

She is ranked 364 in the women singles and her doubles WTA rank is 387.

Sports Minister responded to her plea, saying: “I’ll follow up the matter. My office is getting in touch with you."

Indians were proud of the Sports Minister for his prompt reply.

Riya isn’t the on Tennis player as many like her have taken to social media to seek help, with travels restriction still in place for Indin to many countries.

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna, Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramanathan are in London for Wimbledon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:July 04, 2021, 15:33 IST