Tennis Player Riya Bhatia Seeks Help from Kiren Rijiju and Narendra Modi for US Visa, Sports Minister Responds

Tennis player Riya Bhatia took to social media to seek help to go play in the United States of America.

She tagged Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her post on Twitter.

“Hello sir @KirenRijiju.I am currently ranked India No. 2 in singles women’s. I have a chance to represent India in WTA tournaments in USA from 26th July," Riya Bhatia tweeted.

“But I am unable to get an appointment for my US visa urgently. If you could kindly help me out. @PMOIndia @USAndIndia #visa," she added.

Hello sir @KirenRijiju.I am currently ranked India No. 2 in singles women’s.I have a chance to represent India in WTA tournaments in USA from 26th July.But I am unable to get an appointment for my US visa urgently. If you could kindly help me out. @PMOIndia @USAndIndia #visa— riya bhatia (@riyatennis) July 3, 2021

She is ranked 364 in the women singles and her doubles WTA rank is 387.

Sports Minister responded to her plea, saying: “I’ll follow up the matter. My office is getting in touch with you."

I’ll follow up the matter. My office is getting in touch with you @riyatennis https://t.co/4xHCO1P75i— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 4, 2021

Indians were proud of the Sports Minister for his prompt reply.

On the one hand it is great to see that sportperson and sports minister can interact on an open forum like twitter, it makes me sad to see that an Indian sportaperson needs to reach out for help using a foreign entity’s platform like twitter. Can’t they reach out directly?— Nisha (@KalternNiagraw) July 4, 2021

Riya isn’t the on Tennis player as many like her have taken to social media to seek help, with travels restriction still in place for Indin to many countries.

Hello sir,@KirenRijiju I’m currently ranked india No.11 in singles women and I have an opportunity to train and represent india in WTA tournaments at NEATHERLAND from 26th july and I am impotent to get an appointment. If you could kindly help me out.@PMOIndia @NLinIndia #visa— Jennifer Luikham (@luikhamj) July 4, 2021

I AM A PROFESSIONAL TENNIS PLAYER. MY RANK IN INDIA WAS NUMBER 8 AND DELHI NUMBER 1 LAST YEAR IN U-16 CATEGORY. MY MOM IS A SINGLE PARENT AND IT’S GETTING DIFFICULT FOR US TO PLAY HIGHER TOURNAMENTS ABROAD OR IN INDIA WITH OUR OWN EXPENSE. I need support. @SonuSood @imVkohli— Tushar Mittal (@TusharM96651790) June 30, 2021

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna, Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramanathan are in London for Wimbledon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here