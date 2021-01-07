News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Tennis Pro Yastremska Provisionally Suspended For Doping
1-MIN READ

Tennis Pro Yastremska Provisionally Suspended For Doping

Tennis Pro Yastremska Provisionally Suspended For Doping

Top 30 tennis pro Dayana Yastremska was provisionally suspended for failing an outofcompetition doping test, the International Tennis Federation announced Thursday.

LONDON: Top 30 tennis pro Dayana Yastremska was provisionally suspended for failing an out-of-competition doping test, the International Tennis Federation announced Thursday.

Yastremska, a 20-year-old Ukrainian, tested positive for mesterolone metabolite, a prohibited substance that can be used to boost testosterone.

A punishment would not be decided until after a full hearing. The ITF said Yastremska has a right to appeal, but has not yet done so.

Yastremska reached a career-high ranking of No. 21 in January 2020, and her best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in her main-draw debut there in 2019.

She has won three WTA singles titles.

Yastremska provided a urine sample in November that was tested at the World Anti-Doping Agency laboratory in Montreal, the ITF said.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...