Tennis rankings: Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic Continue as World No.1s Ahead of Wimbledon
Naomi Osaka is just 252 points ahead of world No.2 Ashleigh Barty in WTA rankings. ATP rankings remain unchanged.
Naomi Osaka has now spent 21 weeks on top of WTA rankings while Novak Djokovic is world No.1 since 33 straight weeks. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: Naomi Osaka retained top place in the WTA rankings on Monday in an unchanged top 20 with two weeks to go to Wimbledon.
Osaka and French Open winner Ashleigh Barty are playing on grass in Birmingham this week in preparation for Wimbledon.
American Alison Riske moves up 12 places to 49th following her win over Kiki Bertens in the final of the s'Hertogenbosch tournament in the Netherlands on Sunday.
WTA rankings as of June 17 (changes in brackets):
1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,377 pts
2. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,125
3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,685
4. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,425
5. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,925
6. Angelique Kerber (GER) 4,675
7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3,967
8. Simona Halep (ROU) 3,963
9. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,682
10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565
11. Serena Williams (USA) 3,411
12. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,366
13. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,953
14. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2,833
15. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2,752
16. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2,746
17. Madison Keys (USA) 2,615
18. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,430
19. Julia Gorges (GER) 2,400
20. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,335
Selected: 49. Alison Riske (USA) 1,153 (+12)
DJOKOVIC CONTINUES TO LEAD
Novak Djokovic leads the men's ATP tennis rankings released Monday ahead of French Open champion Rafael Nadal and former world number one Roger Federer.
The top of the rankings remains unchanged a week after Nadal claimed the Roland Garros title with victory over Dominic Thiem in the final.
Federer lost to Nadal in the semis in his first appearance in Paris since 2015 and will be playing on grass in Halle in Germany on Tuesday as the focus switches to the Wimbledon build-up.
ATP rankings as of June 17:
1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,715 pts
2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945
3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,420
4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,685
5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,360
6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,215
7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,040
8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,565
9. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,980
10. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,785
11. John Isner (USA) 2,715
12. Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 2,695
13. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,625
14. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,615
15. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,395
16. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,055
17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,970
18. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1,900
19. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,715
20. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 1,690
