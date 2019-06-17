Tennis rankings: Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic Continue as World No.1s Ahead of Wimbledon

Paris: Naomi Osaka retained top place in the WTA rankings on Monday in an unchanged top 20 with two weeks to go to Wimbledon.

Osaka and French Open winner Ashleigh Barty are playing on grass in Birmingham this week in preparation for Wimbledon.

American Alison Riske moves up 12 places to 49th following her win over Kiki Bertens in the final of the s'Hertogenbosch tournament in the Netherlands on Sunday.

WTA rankings as of June 17 (changes in brackets):

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,377 pts

2. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,125

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,685

4. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,425

5. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,925

6. Angelique Kerber (GER) 4,675

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3,967

8. Simona Halep (ROU) 3,963

9. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,682

10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565

11. Serena Williams (USA) 3,411

12. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,366

13. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,953

14. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2,833

15. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2,752

16. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2,746

17. Madison Keys (USA) 2,615

18. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,430

19. Julia Gorges (GER) 2,400

20. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,335

Selected: 49. Alison Riske (USA) 1,153 (+12)

DJOKOVIC CONTINUES TO LEAD

Novak Djokovic leads the men's ATP tennis rankings released Monday ahead of French Open champion Rafael Nadal and former world number one Roger Federer.

The top of the rankings remains unchanged a week after Nadal claimed the Roland Garros title with victory over Dominic Thiem in the final.

Federer lost to Nadal in the semis in his first appearance in Paris since 2015 and will be playing on grass in Halle in Germany on Tuesday as the focus switches to the Wimbledon build-up.

ATP rankings as of June 17:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,715 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,420

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,685

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,360

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,215

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,040

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,565

9. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,980

10. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,785

11. John Isner (USA) 2,715

12. Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 2,695

13. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,625

14. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,615

15. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,395

16. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,055

17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,970

18. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1,900

19. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,715

20. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 1,690