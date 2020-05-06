Tennis Star Dominic Thiem Participates in Global Charity Run

New Delhi: The seventh annual Wings for Life World Run was held on Sunday, and over 77,000 people from 104 countries participated worldwide to achieve what had seemed impossible in the current situation. They ran, walked or rolled from their homes in this years Wings for Life World Run charity run. Separated by distance but united in spirit, they raised €2.8 million for spinal cord injury research.

Nina Zarina of Russia won her second consecutive women's Global Championship with 54.23 km. Michael Taylor of Great Britain captured his first men's Global Championship with 69.92 km.

The global charity run also saw over 400 Indians running for the noble cause raising over 1250 Euros (Rs 1, 00,000) through donations, fundraising and regular entry fee via The Wings for Life World Run app while adhering to social distancing norms.

The charity run also saw star studded Red Bull athletes like world number 3 tennis star Dominic Thiem and skiers Lindsey Vonn and Marcel Hirscher running for the noble cause.

Lindsey Vonn, the greatest female skier of all time, said, "It's incredible that so many people have come together for the Wings for Life World Run. There's no other race like it. So many events had to be cancelled, and there's this one thing where we could participate together for a good cause."

Austrian ski legend Marcel Hirscher, stated, "It was great to be part of this Wings for Life World Run. Running with the App was something new, and a lot of fun. It's really something to have in mind that over 77,000 were starting at the same second."

Thiem concluded, "The Wings for Life World Run is a great initiative. And it's for a great cause, because I really hope -- and I'm pretty sure -- that one day they will be able to heal spinal cord injury. That would be sensational, and for sure a big day in history."

Around the world, viewers followed the Run online via a 'Live Experience' entertainment hub with statistics, stories and posts from the participants themselves. Also supporting the good cause, sportswear experience brand 4F joined forces with the Wings for Life World Run as Global Apparel Partner for 2020.

The eighth edition of the Wings for Life World Run will take place on Sunday.