Tennis Star Sania Mirza Teaches Her Son about Traffic Lights, Shares Adorable Video on Instagram

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza shared a video on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen teaching her two-year-old son about traffic lights. In the 30-seconds clip, she and little Izhaan Mirza Malik are sharing playful quality time together and Sania is teaching him about what each colour in traffic lights means.

She wrote the caption saying, “It’s good too teach them young ... Very young learning all about signal boxes “ and has collected more than 3 lakh likes. Mother-son is seen in their pyajamas where Mirza is drawing the signs on whiteboard asking Izhaan, “What does green mean?” to which Izhaan is replying, “Green means go.” Mirza then asks, “And what does orange mean?” and he says, “Orange means please wait.” Further she asks, “What does red mean?” to which he responds “Red means stop.”

Even Bollywood star, Parineeti Chopra couldn’t resist Izhaan’s charm and commented- “Why you doing this to me heart.” Internet users are all praising Izhaan’s cuteness and mischievous charm, several users called him “cute.”

Sania Mirza tied the knot with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010 and the sports couple was blessed with a baby boy Izhaan Mirza Malik in October 2018.

Earlier in November, inspired by Serena Williams, Sania penned down an open letter talking about her time during pregnancy and how she thought she could never make it to tennis court again. Titled ‘An Ode to All Mothers”, she shared that pregnancy and having a baby has made her a better person.

In the letter, she wrote that pregnancy is something she experienced for the first time in her life. She thought about it and said that everyone has a certain picture about it in their heads, but when they experience it, one really understands what it means and that it absolutely changes one as a human being.

Sharing her transformation journey, Mirza writes; “Having put-on around 23kg during my pregnancy, I wasn't sure if I was ever going to get back to being fit and playing tennis again."

Later, she shares how after losing around 26 kilos with a lot of workout regimes and very strict diets, she was able to come back to tennis because that’s what she knew, loved and did. “Finally, when I won at Hobart after coming back it was pretty amazing. I was honestly very proud of myself to have been able to put myself to compete at the highest level again and I think that's where I was mentally," she adds