Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tennis Star Sloane Stephens to Get Engaged to USA Footballer Jozy Altidore

Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore took to social media to post a picture and caption announcing their engagement.

AFP

Updated:April 30, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tennis Star Sloane Stephens to Get Engaged to USA Footballer Jozy Altidore
Sloane Stephens posted her photo with Jozy Altidore and captioned it as "Forever yes". (Photo Credit: Sloane Stephens)
Loading...
Los Angeles: American tennis star Sloane Stephens and USA international Jozy Altidore announced a love match on Monday with both posting on Twitter that they are getting engaged.

Altidore tweeted the news with a picture and a message that read, "Forever starts now" while Stephens wrote "Forever yes" next to a red heart.

The couple have been dating since 2016.

The 2017 US Open champion Stephens has won six WTA Tour titles and was runner up at the French Open last year.

Stephens grew up in Fresno, California but moved to Florida to attend a tennis academy at a young age. She and Altidore were childhood friends during her time in Florida.


In addition to her Grand Slam success, the 26-year-old Stephens was a member of the 2017 US Fed Cup team and reached the championship match of the WTA Tour Finals in 2018.

The 29-year-old Altidore currently plays for Toronto FC in the Major Soccer League and has represented the US at almost every level, including two World Cups.

Altidore, who grew up in Boca Raton, Florida is the son of Haitian immigrants.

He has scored 41 goals in 110 international appearances since his American national team debut in 2007. He is the 17th US player in history to reach 100 international caps.

Altidore has played in five games for Toronto this season, scoring five goals and two assists.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram